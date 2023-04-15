UrduPoint.com

Philanthropists Arranged Thousands Iftaar 'Dastarkhawans' During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023

Philanthropists arranged thousands iftaar 'Dastarkhawans' during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The most fortunate twin cities have long upheld a tradition of setting up thousands of 'Iftaar dastarkhwans' at various spots in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a private news channel, more than 5,000 dastarkhwans have been set up in twin cities this Ramazan, serving an estimated 2.5 million to 3 million people observing the fast every day of the month.

Talking to a private news channel, A representative for the Saylani Welfare Trust said the organization had currently arranged iftaar at more than 150 locations.

A philanthropist Anwar Mehmood said, "Such iftars are arranged by well-to-do individuals on a personal basis, welfare organizations partake in the activity as well, allowing those not super rich to indirectly fund these noble initiatives through charitable contributions.

Another philanthropist Inaam ul Haq said in addition to such dastarkhwans, many well-to-do individuals had also arranged iftaar boxes for underprivileged people.

"The boxes, which are prepared for Rs100 to Rs200, contain pieces of seasonal fruits, dates, a slice of cake, a samosa or fried roll, and a portion of dahi barhay, cholay or fruit chaat, or on occasion, biryani, and are served with either a chilled water bottle or another drink," he added.

