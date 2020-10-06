UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Airlines To Slash Jobs As Virus Curbs Bite

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite

Manila, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Philippine Airlines will cut around a third of its workforce by the end of this year as part of an overhaul triggered by crippling coronavirus travel restrictions.

The pandemic has devastated the global aviation industry, forcing airlines to seek government bailouts, furlough workers and slash jobs.

"The collapse in travel demand and persistent travel restrictions on most global and domestic routes have made retrenchment inevitable," the airline said Monday, announcing the loss of up to 35 percent of its more than 7,000 employees through voluntary resignations and forced layoffs.

"The retrenchment is part of a larger restructuring and recovery plan as the flag carrier rebuilds its... network amid the global pandemic." Commercial flights were grounded for more than two months during the country's lockdown, which sent the economy into recession and left millions out of work.

Philippine Airlines said it was operating less than 15 percent of its normal number of daily flights after eight months of restrictions.

PAL Holdings, the listed parent of the airline, sank deeper into the red in the first half with a net loss of 20.75 billion pesos ($428.6 million). That compared with a 2.98 billion peso net loss in the same period last year.

The announcement comes as the Philippines takes tentative steps to revive its battered tourism industry by allowing domestic travellers to visit Boracay island, famed for its white sand beaches.

Strict protocols require tourists to test negative for Covid-19 before they can travel to the popular holiday destination.

The Philippines has the highest coronavirus caseload in Southeast Asia, with more than 324,000 confirmed infections, including more than 5,800 deaths.

Related Topics

Visit Same Philippines Government Industry Asia Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

8 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

9 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

10 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

10 hours ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

10 hours ago

NCEMA adopts monitoring, inspection system to veri ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.