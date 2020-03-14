UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Capital To Impose Night-time Curfew Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Philippine capital to impose night-time curfew over virus

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Manila will impose a night-time curfew in the city of 12 million, officials said Saturday, as the Philippines steps up efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The measure takes effect Sunday along with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to seal off the capital from the rest of the country which has recorded 98 virus cases, including eight deaths.

People will have to stay home between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am except to travel to work, buy essentials or seek medical assistance.

"We want you to stay put. The risk of contagion increases whenever you move," said Jose Arturo Garcia, general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Mayors of Manila's 17 local government areas are also pushing for shopping malls -- the centres of life in the country -- to be temporarily shuttered.

It comes after Duterte announced Thursday the cutting of transport links to Manila from Sunday.

Schools will also be closed for a month and mass gatherings banned.

"At this point (in) time we cannot be in self-denial," said Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano.

Anyone caught breaking the curfew could be arrested if they refuse police instructions to go home, Ano said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque warned Saturday the number of virus infections was likely to rise.

"It won't be long. It will be very quick," said Duque.

Related Topics

Police Manila Buy Philippines Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

1 minute ago

Mehwish Hayat beams after recording interview to B ..

4 minutes ago

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes PM Khan over smuggli ..

32 minutes ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

34 minutes ago

25 soldiers killed in Libya

2 hours ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.