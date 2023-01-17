MANILA, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:Auro Chocolate, a Philippine company that exports chocolate products including chocolate bars and cacao beans, is upbeat about the global chocolate market.

The Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Auro's export sales to the European Union (EU) alone have increased by almost 200 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auro directly exports to more than 15 countries and regions, with over 40 European chocolate makers using the company's fine cacao beans.

Kelly Go, the co-founder and manager of Auro Chocolate, said that being able to export to the EU means that Philippine cacao can compete globally with other well-known chocolate brands.

Auro Chocolate is a beneficiary of the EU's Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) program, which allows select products into the EU tariff-free. The GSP+ removes import duties from products coming into the EU market from developing countries. "Thanks to the GSP+ status, we have become part of the international cacao beans market," Go said.