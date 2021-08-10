UrduPoint.com

Philippine Economy Rebounds In Q2 But Faces 'speed Bumps'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Philippine economy rebounds in Q2 but faces 'speed bumps'

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippine economy grew in the second quarter at its fastest pace in more than three decades, but an official warned Tuesday of "speed bumps" as coronavirus restrictions were tightened to combat surging infections.

Gross domestic product expanded 11.8 percent on-year, the statistics agency said, after five straight quarters of contraction.

The increase -- the best since the last three months of 1988 -- was driven by a rebound in construction activity and consumer spending.

But it came off a 17 percent slump in the same period last year when the country endured its first crippling lockdown that wiped out millions of jobs.

"The robust performance is driven by more than just base effects -- it is the result of a better balance between addressing Covid-19 and the need to restore jobs and incomes of the people," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua told a briefing.

But Chua warned hopes for "continuous positive growth" could be erased by the current two-week lockdown in the national capital region -- which accounts for a third of the economy -- and other areas aimed at slowing the spread of the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

"There are speed bumps given the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) in Metro Manila and other parts of the country," Chua said.

"The longer we have ECQ then the higher the risk that we may not achieve our target." The tightened restrictions, which include a ban on restaurant dining and an eight-hour nighttime curfew, are expected to cost the Philippine economy about $3 billion a week in lost output.

The second quarter -- which overlapped another lockdown in April -- contracted 1.3 percent from the first three months of the year, the data showed.

ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa predicted "a similar setback" in the third quarter because of reduced mobility.

The number of coronavirus infections in the Philippines has exceeded 1.6 million -- the second-highest caseload in Southeast Asia.

Authorities fear the more contagious Delta strain could tear through the nation as it has in neighbouring countries and overwhelm its health care system.

The number of daily new infections has doubled in recent weeks, fuelling hospital admissions in the country where only 10 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

More than 200 hospitals have reached a "critical level" with bed and ventilator usage exceeding 85 percent, the health department said Monday.

That includes 25 facilities in Metro Manila.

Related Topics

Metro Manila Same Philippines April May From Best Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2021

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

9 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

9 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

9 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

9 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.