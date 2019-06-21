UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Ex-foreign Minister Denied Entry To Hong Kong: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Philippine ex-foreign minister denied entry to Hong Kong: lawyer

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Former Philippine foreign minister Albert del Rosario, a critic of Beijing's claims to the South China Sea, was denied entry to Hong Kong on Friday and sent home, his lawyer said.

"He's been excluded and deported," del Rosario's lawyer Anne Marie Corominas told AFP, adding he was not given a reason for the denial.

Related Topics

China Rosario Beijing Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly to get married ‘very so ..

11 minutes ago

Review: The triple camera Infinix Smart 3 Plus

15 minutes ago

Land grabber Mansha Bomb gets bail

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.