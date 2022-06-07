UrduPoint.com

Philippine Inflation Accelerates To 5.4 Pct In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Philippine inflation accelerates to 5.4 pct in May

MANILA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Year-on-year inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 5.4 percent in May from 4.9 percent in April, mainly due to higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

PSA head Dennis Mapa said the May inflation was the highest recorded since December 2018.

The acceleration of inflation rate was primarily due to the higher annual growths in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index at 4.9 percent, and transport index at 14.6 percent, Mapa told an online briefing.

"The uptick in the food inflation was primarily influenced by the double-digit annual growths in the vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses index at 15.

2 percent, and oils and fats index at 13.6 percent," he added.

In addition, Mapa said the PSA recorded higher annual increments in the following food groups -- flour, bread, and other bakery products, pasta products, and other cereals, with 4.8 percent; meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals, 5.4 percent; fish and other seafood, 6.2 percent; milk, other dairy products and eggs, 1.5 percent; and sugar, confectionery and desserts, 8.7 percent.

Related Topics

Philippines April May December 2018 From Flour

Recent Stories

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

59 minutes ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

4 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

13 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.