Philippine Inflation Eases Further To 3 Pct In January

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MANILA, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:The headline inflation in the Philippines eased further to 3 percent year-on-year in January, down from 3.2 percent in December 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

The slowdown in the overall inflation was mainly due to the lower annual increase in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 4.5 percent from 5.

1 percent in the previous month, PSA head Dennis Mapa said in an online briefing.

On the other hand, he said annual increases were higher in other sectors including clothing and footwear, at 2.0 percent, furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance, at 2.4 percent, and transport, at 7.0 percent.

The PSA officially shifted from the 2012-based to the 2018-based consumer price index by computing the January 2022 headline inflation number, "rebasing" the inflation series every six years.

