Philippine inflation rate accelerates to 6.9 pct in September

MANILLA,Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Year-on-year inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 6.9 percent in September from 6.3 percent in August, the highest since October 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Wednesday.

The latest figure brings the average inflation in the first nine months to 5.1 percent.

PSA head Dennis Mapa said the increase in the prices of essential food commodities and electricity rate, as well as the depreciation of the Philippine peso, drove the inflation rate in September.

Mapa said the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a higher annual growth rate of 7.4 percent, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which registered a yearly growth of 7.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the Philippine peso slid to a new record low to the U.S. Dollar, closing at 59 pesos on Monday. Since the end of 2021, the peso has depreciated by over 15 percent to the greenback.