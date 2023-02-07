Philippine inflation rate hits record 8.7 pct in January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILLA,Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 8.7 percent in January year-on-year, the highest monthly rate since November 2008, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

The main driver in the uptrend of inflation from 8.1 percent in December 2022 was the higher year-on-year increase of the index of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels at 8.

5 percent, PSA head Dennis Mapa told a news conference.

Mapa said the food and non-alcoholic beverages also contributed to the inflation rate at 10.7 percent, and restaurants and accommodation services at 7.6 percent.

Specifically, electricity and vegetables, particularly onions, were the top contributors to the inflation increase, each accounting for 1.1 percentage points, said National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.