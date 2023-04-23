Philippine lawmaker calls for foreign language studies in basic education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :A member of the Philippine House of Representatives has filed a resolution urging the Department of education (DepEd) to include foreign language studies other than English in school curriculum.

House of Representatives Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan filed the resolution as the DepEd reviews the K-12 program. He said Filipino students must draw inspiration from national hero Jose P. Rizal, who was said to be conversant in 22 languages.

In his resolution, Libanan said that "the whole world has become a global village with multilingual labor markets, thus creating a strong demand for workers with foreign language skills.

"He added that global corporations based in large economies such as the United States and China have been known to prefer hiring staff who can speak a second foreign language besides English.

Philippine Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, in her 2023 Basic Education Report, also declared that DepEd intends to revise and improve the K-12 program to develop competent and job-ready lifelong learners.