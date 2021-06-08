Philippine logs 4,777 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 22,000

PHILIPPINE, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 4,777 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,280,773.

Tuesday's caseload is the lowest since May 25 when DOH reported 3,972.The death toll climbed to 22,064 after 95 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested nearly 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.