Philippine manufacturing output sustains growth in February

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) --:The performance of manufacturing production in the Philippines sustained its growth in February, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

Based on the preliminary results of a monthly survey, the PSA said the year-on-year value of production index (VaPI) and the volume of production index (VoPI) increased 11.1 percent and 7.2 percent in February, respectively.

The PSA attributed the slower annual growth of the VaPI in February to the slower yearly increase in the index of manufacture of food products industry division with a 13-percent annual increment. It added that the manufacture of food products contributed 29.9 percent to the downtrend of VaPI of the manufacturing sector. Other main contributors to the slower annual growth rate of VaPI were the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products, and other non-metallic mineral products.