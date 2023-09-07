Open Menu

Philippine Manufacturing Output Sustains Growth In July

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MANILA,Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The performance of manufacturing production in the Philippines sustained its growth in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday.

Based on the preliminary results of a monthly survey, the PSA said the year-on-year value of production index (VaPI) and the volume of production index (VoPI) increased by 5.7 percent and 5.7 percent in July, respectively.

The PSA said the July VaPI was faster than the June annual growth of 4.2 percent. In July 2022, the VaPI yearly growth was 12.

1 percent.

The agency attributed the rise in annual VaPI in July to the higher annual increase in the index of the manufacture of beverages industry division, with a 22.6 annual increment in July 2023 from a yearly drop of 2.7 percent in June. The manufacture of beverages contributed 38.3 percent to the annual uptrend of VaPI for the manufacturing section.

Out of the 22 industry divisions for the manufacturing section, the manufacture of beverages was the fourth industry division with the highest weight in the computation of VaPI.

