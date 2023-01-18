UrduPoint.com

Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa Acquitted Of Tax Evasion

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Philippine Nobel prize winner Maria Ressa was on Wednesday acquitted of tax evasion, among a slew of charges she has long maintained are politically motivated, calling the verdict a victory for "truth".

Ressa, who shared the Peace Prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021, still faces three other cases, including a cyber libel conviction now under appeal that could mean nearly seven years in prison.

"Today, facts win. Truth wins," a teary-eyed and defiant Ressa told reporters outside the Manila courtroom after the ruling on four government charges that she and her online media company Rappler had dodged taxes in a 2015 bond sale to foreign investors.

The tax court said prosecutors failed to prove "beyond reasonable doubt" that Ressa and Rappler had evaded income taxes.

"This acquittal, even when it took time, is not just for Rappler. It is for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused. It is also a ray of light, hope," Ressa said, calling the charges "politically motivated".

The 59-year-old has been battling a series of cases that media advocates say were filed due to her vocal criticism of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his drug war, which claimed thousands of lives.

Ressa and Muratov were awarded the Nobel for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".

In a statement, Rappler said: "An adverse decision would have had far-reaching repercussions on both the press and the capital markets... With you we will continue to #HoldTheLine" -- a slogan used to symbolise their fight for press freedom.

