UrduPoint.com

Philippine Peso Sinks To New Record Low At 58.50 To USD

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Philippine peso sinks to new record low at 58.50 to USD

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Philippine peso slid anew to a record low against the U.S. Dollar for the fourth straight day, closing at 58.50 pesos on Friday, according to data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

The new record breached the 58.

49 pesos recorded on Thursday, the tenth time the Philippine Currency fell to an all-time low, depreciating by over 13 percent.

The peso weakened following the U.S. Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate increase overnight, which caused the U.S. Dollars to rally.

Some analysts have expressed their concerns about a continuing depreciation of the peso due to the "aggressive" monetary policy by the U.S. Fed.

Related Topics

Dollar Philippines From

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

42 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

4 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.