Philippine police officer jailed for killing teens in rare drug war conviction

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A Philippine police officer has been found guilty of killing two teenagers during former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, court documents obtained by AFP Tuesday showed, a rare conviction of one of the crackdown's enforcers.

During his six-year term, which ended in June 2022, Duterte openly ordered police to shoot dead drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.

More than 6,200 people died in the anti-narcotics campaign, according to official figures, but rights groups estimate the actual figure was in the tens of thousands.

Only three police officers had previously been convicted for killing a suspect during the crackdown, which sparked an investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC).