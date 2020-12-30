UrduPoint.com
Philippine Population Growth Continues Declining

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

MANILA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The number of Filipinos is estimated to hit 110.8 million in 2021, an increase of 1.31 from this year, maintaining a continuing decline in the population growth rate in the country, the Commission on Population and Development said Wednesday.

This is an increase from this year's 109.4 million population.

"Our population next year will grow by a percentage of 1.31," Juan Antonio Perez, executive director of the Commission on Population and Development, said in an online briefing, noting "a continuing decline" in the population growth rate in the country.

In 2016, the growth rate was 1.68 percent, he said.

Perez also projected the number of Filipinos aged 60 and older to hit 10 million in 2021, or equivalent to 9.07 percent of the population.

