UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine President Gets 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Philippine president gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Philippine president received his first dose of corona-virus vaccine on Monday evening.

Rodrigo Duterte got China's Sinopharm jab, which was aired live on the official Face-book account of the country's COVID-19 task force.

Speaking after the inoculation, Duterte said he aims to encourage people to receive their shots to stop the spread of corona-virus.

"I feel good and I had been expecting this shot for a long time," he said. According to a statement by Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go said Sinopharm is the only vaccine approved by the presidential medical team.

The Sinopharm vaccine has yet to be issued emergency use authorization by the country's food and Drug Administration, but a compassionate use permit for 10,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses purchased by the Presidential Security Group was issued earlier.Duterte has repeatedly said that he is more inclined to use vaccines from China and Russia.

The Philippines has so far purchased 1.9 million doses of vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

The country with a 108 million population started its vaccine campaign on March 1 and plans to vaccinate 70 million people to achieve herd immunity.

Related Topics

Russia China Immunity Company Lawrence Philippines March From Million

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

31 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

31 minutes ago

Two swindlers arrested in police uniform in faisal ..

23 minutes ago

Thailand reports 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more ..

23 minutes ago

Spurious chilli factory unearthed, accused arreste ..

24 minutes ago

Robber arrested in police encounter in faisalabad

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.