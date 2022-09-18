UrduPoint.com

Philippine President To Focus On Food, Energy, Climate Change At UN General Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MANILA, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos left for New York on Sunday to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, with his priority focus on food security, energy and climate change.

Marcos is expected to deliver the Philippines' statement on Tuesday. "I will outline our expectations of the United Nations, the role our country will play, and our contributions in strengthening the international system," he said in his departure speech.

Marcos will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and "leaders of long-standing and important partners of the Philippines.

" "I will discuss with them opportunities for stronger cooperation in food security, agriculture, renewable energy, and climate change," he added.

Marcos will also participate in business activities "to forge more partnerships to advance our national economic and sustainable development agenda" and attend "a number of bilateral meetings and business engagements" on the sidelines.

Marcos assumed the presidency on June 30. The 65-year-old president visited Indonesia and Singapore early this month as his first official foreign trip.

