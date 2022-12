(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 3 to 5, 2023, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.