Philippine President Visits Malaysia To Identify New Areas Of Synergies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos left for Malaysia on Tuesday for a three-day visit to identify new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"I believe this is an opportune time to harness the potential of a revitalized relationship between the Philippines and Malaysia," Marcos said in his departure speech at an airbase in Manila.

The Philippines and Malaysia, two major economies in Southeast Asia, have long enjoyed close economic ties, supported by strong bilateral ties stretching back for decades.

In Kuala Lumpur, Marcos is expected to have an audience with the King of Malaysia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and meet local business leaders to showcase trade and investment opportunities.

Marcos said his visit will focus on areas such as agriculture, food security, digital economy, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as explore new avenues for cooperation.

