Philippine superstar Manny Pacquiao says retiring from boxing

Manila, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Philippine superstar Manny Pacquiao announced Wednesday he is retiring from boxing after a glittering decades-long career in the ring, describing it as the "hardest decision" of his life.

"It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over," Pacquiao, 42, who has ambitions to be the country's next president, said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"Today I am announcing my retirement."