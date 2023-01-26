Philippine total external trade declined by 9.9 pct in December 2022

MANILA, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) --:x The Philippines' total external trade in goods declined by 9.9 percent in December 2022, with China contributing the highest trading value, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed on Thursday.

The total external trade reached 15.93 billion U.S. Dollars in December, of which 64.4 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods.

The PSA said the trade deficit amounted to 4.60 billion dollars, indicating an annual decrease of 10.2 percent.