UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Troops Rescue Two Abducted Indonesians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:10 PM

Philippine troops rescue two abducted Indonesians

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Philippine troops rescued two abducted Indonesian sailors in a Sunday pre-dawn raid on an Islamist militant stronghold which left two dead, a military official said.

A soldier and a militant of kidnap-for-ransom group Abu Sayyaf -- which was behind some of the nation's worst attacks -- were killed during a 30-minute gunfight in the mountainous town of Panamao on the southern island of Jolo.

"During the firefights, the two victims managed to scamper away and we were able to rescue them," military commander Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP.

The pair were among three Indonesian sailors abducted by the militants in September off Malaysian waters near the southern tip of the Philippine island of Mindanao.

Sobejana said a military operation was underway to rescue the other Indonesian captive.

"He could have escaped or militants could still have him, so we are expecting another firefight," Sobejana said.

The rescue came a month after a British man and his wife were freed by soldiers and said they were threatened with beheading by militants if they did not deliver a ransom. In May, Dutch birdwatcher Ewold Horn was killed by his captors as he tried to escape during a rescue operation, the military said, after being held captive for seven years.

The Abu Sayyaf group is also blamed by authorities for an Islamic State-claimed suicide bombing of Sunday mass at a Catholic cathedral in Jolo in January that killed 21 people.

The Philippines is plagued by decades-long insurgencies, including a Muslim-led separatist uprising in Mindanao that has killed some 100,000 people.

rbl/mtp

Related Topics

Dead Militants Threatened Suicide Wife Man Philippines January May September Sunday Church

Recent Stories

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

1 minute ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Five-Star Nadal reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.