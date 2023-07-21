Philippine volcanologists call for vigilance as typhoon approaches

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) --:Philippine volcanologists on Friday called for vigilance as an approaching tropical depression could develop into a super typhoon and dump heavy rain in areas near an erupting volcano southeast of Manila.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that the tropical depression will bring heavy rainfall from Sunday, triggering floods and landslides.

Due to this development, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology "strongly recommended" on Friday that residents at the foot of the cone-shaped Mayon volcano in Albay province, approximately 500 k