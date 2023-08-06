Open Menu

Philippines Accuses China Coast Guard Of Firing Water Cannon At Its Boats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Manila, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Philippines accused the China Coast Guard Sunday of firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

"The Philippine Coast Guard strongly condemns the China Coast Guard's dangerous maneuvers and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels," the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

The incident happened Saturday as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted vessels carrying supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the sea, through which trillions of Dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that found its historical claim over most of the sea to be without basis.

