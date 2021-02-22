UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Approves Emergency Use Of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Philippines approves emergency use of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Philippines' food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorization (EUA) to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said on Monday.

"After a thorough and rigorous review of the currently available published and unpublished data by our regulatory and medical experts, the FDA is granting an emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac," Domingo told a televised press conference.

Domingo said the Sinovac vaccine "satisfies the conditions of emergency use authorization." The Sinovac vaccine is a "safe" and "good option" for people with allergies, he added.

China's Sinovac Biotech is the third vaccine maker given the green light by the FDA.

The FDA also granted last month an emergency use authorization to the coronavirus vaccines made by U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and those by the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca.

An emergency use authorization allows the use of a vaccine still being developed during public health emergencies.

The FDA clarifies that emergency authorization is not a marketing authorization or a certificate of product registration to sell the vaccine commercially.

The Philippine government aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year, starting with health care workers, the elderly, and the poor communities.

The Philippines now has 561,169 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12,088 deaths.

Related Topics

Poor China German Philippines Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: IDEX shows us a fast changing defence s ..

56 minutes ago

Zayed University welcomes new Provost and Chief Ac ..

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 February 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.