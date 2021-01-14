Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

MANILA, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Philippines' food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, FDA head Enrique Domingo said on Thursday.

"Based on the totality of evidence available to date, including data from adequate and well-known controlled trials, it is reasonable to believe that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be effective to prevent, diagnose, or treat COVID-19," Domingo said at an online briefing.

He added that "the known and potential benefits of the Pfizer vaccine when used to diagnose, prevent, treat COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of said vaccine as of date.

" Domingo said the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine "is effective immediately." Pfizer applied for EUA on Dec. 23 last year.

Meanwhile, Domingo said China's Sinovac Biotech applied for EUA on Wednesday. "Pre-assessment" of the application is ongoing, he added.

Aside from Sinovac, the FDA has yet to approve the COVID-19 vaccines and EUA applications filed by AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya.