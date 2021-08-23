UrduPoint.com

Philippines Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:50 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorization for Russian vaccine maker Gamaleya Institute's Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said on Monday.

The official in charge of vaccine procurement, Carlito Galvez, said the approval of the single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light would boost the government's vaccination drive.

In March, the Philippines' FDA granted the emergency use authorization to use Russia's two-dose Sputnik V corona-virus vaccine. The Philippines also has approved several COVID-19 vaccines including Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, among others.

The Philippines has administered over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

On Monday, the Philippines' Department of Health reported 18,332 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The Philippines now has a total of over 1.85 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31,961 deaths.

