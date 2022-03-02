UrduPoint.com

Philippines Celebrates Ash Wednesday As Covid Rules Lift

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Philippines celebrates Ash Wednesday as Covid rules lift

Manila, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Thousands of Filipinos flocked to churches to observe Ash Wednesday, with Catholic priests and nuns daubing their foreheads with a cross for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Covid-19 restrictions were scrapped this week after a sharp drop in infections and increased vaccinations, allowing churches to pack their pews and physical contact to resume.

Devotees wearing masks began lining up outside Baclaran Church in Manila before dawn to receive the ash cross on their foreheads -- a ritual that signals the beginning of Lent.

Churches have in the past two years sprinkled it in people's hair due to anti-Covid measures.

"I feel like I am in heaven," Lydia Smith, 76, told AFP outside the church where several thousand of the faithful stood in long queues waiting their turn.

"I am really happy even if it's very crowded. It's like the joy of the church has returned." The Philippines is overwhelmingly Catholic, with some 80 percent of its people said to be believers.

Since early 2020 most devotees have been forced to follow church services online and major religious festivals have been curtailed or cancelled due to strict social-distancing rules.

But Tuesday marked the beginning of the "new normal" in the national capital region and 38 other areas.

Most restrictions have been removed, allowing places of worship, restaurants and public transport to operate at full capacity.

Local church officials gave the green light for the "imposition of ashes on the forehead" to resume on Wednesday, but sprinkling the powdery residue in hair was still allowed.

"One of the tragedies of Covid-19 is it separated us," said Father Victorino Cueto, the rector of Baclaran Church.

"When we put the ash on the forehead, it means that we are really reaching out to one another, in faith and in love."Hotel safety officer Radito Mendoza, 62, welcomed the resumption of the tradition.

"I'm so happy that we are slowly going back to normal and those who want to go to church are now able to do so," he said.

Related Topics

Hotel Mendoza Manila Philippines 2020 Church Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

9 hours ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

9 hours ago
 NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday ..

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

9 hours ago
 Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

9 hours ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

9 hours ago
 Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to ..

Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to Latvia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>