Philippines' daily COVID-19 cases top 15,000 for first time

MANILA, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 15,310 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest ever daily tally since the pandemic hit the Southeast Asian country in January last year.

The new infections raised the country's total tally to 771,497.

The number of active cases in the country has risen to 153,809, and the COVID-19 related death toll to 13,320 after 17 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has so far tested over 9.5 million people for COVID-19.