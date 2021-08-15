UrduPoint.com

Philippines Detects 1st COVID-19 Lambda Variant Case

Sun 15th August 2021

MANILA, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday confirmed the first case of the Lambda coronavirus variant in a 35-year-old female.

"The case was asymptomatic and recovered after undergoing the 10-day isolation period," the DOH said, adding it is conducting backtracing and case investigation.

The Lambda variant was classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization. The DOH said the Lambda variant "has the potential to affect the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 and is currently being monitored for its possible clinical significance.

"The DOH also reported 14,749 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the second-highest daily tally since the outbreak began in January last year.

The caseload brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,741,616. Since Wednesday, the Philippines has been reporting over 12,000 new cases as hospitals struggle with a surge of COVID-19 patients.

