UrduPoint.com

Philippines Detects 1st Monkeypox Case

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Philippines detects 1st monkeypox case

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Philippines has detected its first case of the monkeypox virus, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

The DOH's officer-in-charge Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho said the virus was detected in a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived in the Philippines on July 19.

The authorities did not identify the patient.

The patient's 10 close contacts have been tracked down and are asymptomatic.

All close contacts are undergoing quarantine and are being closely monitored, said the DOH.

The health department advised the public to avoid sexual contact with suspected monkeypox cases, especially those with rashes and open wounds.

It further advised the public to wash hands frequently, wear face masks, cover cough with the elbow, and keep good ventilation.

Related Topics

Ho Philippines July

Recent Stories

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

60 minutes ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

1 hour ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

5 hours ago
 UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.