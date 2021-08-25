Philippines' Duterte says will run for vice president in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared he will run for vice president next year to continue his "crusade" against drugs and insurgents -- a move critics said was a "smokescreen" and driven by fear of criminal charges.

Duterte, who was elected in 2016 and is barred under the constitution from seeking another term, has previously flagged the possibility of contesting the country's second-highest office.

"I will run for vice president," Duterte said late Tuesday in a pre-recorded speech, confirming an earlier announcement by his PDP-Laban party that he had agreed to contest the position.

"Then I will continue the crusade.

I'm worried about the drugs, insurgency -- well, number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.

"I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance, but I can always express my views in public." Since taking power, Duterte has waged a bloody campaign against drug users and dealers that rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people.

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors are seeking to launch a full-blown investigation into the killings.

Communist rebels and their alleged supporters also have been targeted as Duterte sought to bring an end to the decades-old insurgency.