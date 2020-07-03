UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines' Duterte Signs Anti-terrorism Bill Into Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Philippines' Duterte signs anti-terrorism bill into law

Manila, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed a contentious anti-terrorism bill into law Friday that critics fear will be used to silence dissent and give the government a new weapon to target opponents.

The legislation, which was approved by Congress last month and has been criticised by rights groups, enables Duterte to appoint a council that could order warrantless arrests of people it deems are terrorists.

It also allows for weeks of detention without charge, which the government argues is necessary to combat long-running communist and Islamist insurgencies.

"The signing of the... law demonstrates our serious commitment to stamp out terrorism, which has long plagued the country and has caused unimaginable grief and horror to many of our people," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said.

But activists say the definition of terrorism in the legislation is vague and could strengthen Duterte's campaign against critics. Some are already serving prison sentences or facing jail time after attacking his policies including his drug war that has killed thousands.

"Under Duterte's presidency, even the mildest government critics can be labelled terrorists," Amnesty International's Asia director Nicholas Bequelin said.

"This administration has effectively crafted a new weapon to brand and hound any perceived enemies of the state," he added.

"In the prevailing climate of impunity, a law so vague on the definition of 'terrorism' can only worsen attacks against human rights defenders.

" The law defines terrorism as intending to cause death or injury, damage government or private property or use weapons of mass destruction to "spread a message of fear" or intimidate the government.

Suspects could be held up to 24 days without charge, which opponents allege violates a three-day limit set by the Philippine constitution.

Critics allege the legislation also strips away old safeguards, such as penalties against law enforcers for wrongful detention of suspects.

"By signing the anti-terrorism bill into law, President Duterte has pushed Philippines democracy into an abyss," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch.

"The law threatens to significantly worsen the human rights situation in the Philippines, which has nosedived since the catastrophic 'war on drugs' began four years ago," Robertson added.

In a report last month, the UN human rights office said at least 8,663 people have been killed in the drug war with "near impunity" for offenders.

Government officials say alarm about the law is overblown, citing provisions that exempt "advocacy, protest, dissent, stoppage of work... not intended to cause death or serious physical harm".

Roque told AFP Duterte signed the bill without making any changes.

Since its passage through Congress, prominent Philippine business leaders, Muslims in the Catholic-majority country, and UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet have lobbied Duterte to veto the bill.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Business Drugs Democracy Jail Amnesty International Philippines Congress Muslim Government Asia Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

19 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

42 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

23 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

23 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

23 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.