Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe: lawyer

Manila, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's probe into the drug war, his lawyer said Thursday, insisting the tribunal does not have jurisdiction in the country.

Duterte "will not cooperate since first of all, the Philippines has left the Rome statute, so the ICC no longer has jurisdiction over the country," chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo told local radio DZBB.

"The government will not let in any ICC member to collect information and evidence here in the Philippines, they will be barred entry."