Philippines Election Favourite Marcos Inherits The Family Business

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Batac, Philippines, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The white van's sidedoor slides open, a motorised seat pivots and former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos is lowered to the ground like a modern-day Liberace of politics.

At 92-years-old, her aura is a little less bright these days -- her beehive hairdo less voluminous, her slip-on flats less ostentatious and her pantsuit more comfy-but-modish great grandmother than beauty queen.

But Imelda still knows how to put on a show.

She is making a now rare public appearance at a school in Batac, the far northern hometown of her husband, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Practically speaking, she has come to vote in the Philippines' latest six-yearly presidential election.

Symbolically, she is handing down the family business.

The heir is her 64-year-old son, Ferdinand Marcos Junior, the frontrunner in this year's race.

By the time Imelda arrives, "Bongbong", as most people call him, has already been and gone.

His blink-and-you-miss it entrance caused few cheers, despite this being the Marcos's stronghold.

Unlike his mother, Bongbong is more boardroom than big screen.

His appearance is unremarkable but for a Beatles-style thick black flop of hair -- an irony given Imelda's falling out with the Fab Four left them vowing never to return to the Philippines.

