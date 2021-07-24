UrduPoint.com
Philippines Evacuates Over 15,000 People Amid Flood Threat

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Philippines have evacuated more than 15,000 people in Metro Manila and some parts of the country amid flood threat, disaster management authorities said on Saturday.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal said around 14,000 residents have been evacuated near Marikina river in Metro Manila as the water rose to a dangerous level due to nonstop heavy monsoon rains.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority also reported that several areas in the capital remain flooded.

The NDRRMC reported that authorities also evacuated nearly 1,800 residents in three towns in Rizal province, east of Manila, due to flood threats, adding that some residents in Mindoro province have also been evacuated.

The Philippine Coast Guard said its personnel also rescued more than 300 people in flood-stricken areas in Cavite province.

Local media reported that floodwaters submerged more than two dozen villages in Pampanga province, north of Manila.

Days of rains flooded Metro Manila and many parts of the country this week. The southwest monsoon will bring "heavy to intense with at time torrential rains" in the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau warned in its latest bulletin.

