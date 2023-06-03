UrduPoint.com

Philippines Expects More Chinese Tourists By Facilitating E-visa Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Philippines expects more Chinese tourists by facilitating e-visa service

MANILA, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Philippines hopes to attract up to 2 million Chinese tourists this year amid the Southeast Asian country's efforts to remove the cap for issuing e-visa for Chinese nationals, Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Gracia Frasco has said.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is "continuously coordinating" with other government agencies to lift the cap on issuing e-visa for Chinese nationals to meet the ambitious target, Frasco said in a statement on Friday.

"We hope to be able to inure, for the benefit of our stakeholders, the full implementation of the e-visa system by the end of this year," Frasco said.

In January, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos directed agencies to extend e-visa for Chinese, Indian, South Korean, and Japanese nationals to encourage tourists from these countries.

According to the DOT, over 2 million foreign tourists visited the Philippines from January to mid-May this year.

Some 75,000 Chinese tourists were among those who vacationed in the archipelagic country famous for world-class fine-sand beaches, limestone formations, and aquamarine lagoons.

As a key economic driver, the tourism industry's contribution to the Philippines' gross domestic product stood at 12.7 percent in 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the tourism sector, slashing foreign arrivals and displacing almost 1.1 million service workers nationwide.

The Philippines received over 2.65 million foreign tourists in 2022 since it eased restrictions on foreign travelers' entry, earning roughly 3.82 billion U.S. Dollars in revenue. For 2023, the tourism department targets international arrivals to hit between 2.6 million to 6.4 million "in a high scenario."

Related Topics

India China Driver North Korea Philippines January 2019 From Government Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexi ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Mexican government officials to st ..

16 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs ..

Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs in viral selfie

17 minutes ago
 PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over A ..

PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over Asia Cup dispute

27 minutes ago
 ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

1 hour ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.