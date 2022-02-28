UrduPoint.com

Philippines Expects More Tourists As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Philippines expects more tourists as COVID-19 restrictions ease

MANILA, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Philippines is expecting more tourists to visit the country after the government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, the tourism department said on Monday.

Pandemic rules in Metro Manila and 38 other areas across the Southeast Asian country will shift to alert level 1, the lowest on a scale of 5, starting March 1 to allow more economic activities.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said easing the restrictions will boost tourism and make it easier for foreign and domestic travelers to visit the country's tourist spots.

"The tourism department anticipates with optimism the revival of many tourism jobs and opportunities that were once lost to the pandemic," Puyat added.

The pandemic has badly hit the tourism sector in the Philippines, forcing hotels and airlines to lay off staff. Almost 1.1 million workers were affected in the tourism industry across the country, according to official data.

The lowering of the COVID-19 alert level came two weeks after the country allowed fully vaccinated travelers from 157 countries and regions that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines to enter after nearly a two-year ban imposed due to the pandemic.

Under the updated guidelines, fully vaccinated adult travelers can visit areas under alert 1, making travel more accessible and convenient. Public transportation can operate at total capacity.

Related Topics

Metro Visit Alert Manila Philippines March From Government Industry Asia Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

53 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 PM to address nation today

PM to address nation today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

4 hours ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>