UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Extends Virus Lockdown In Economic Hub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Philippines extends virus lockdown in economic hub

Manila, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines will extend a coronavirus lockdown of more than 24 million people, an official said Saturday, as it deploys tents and health workers to overwhelmed hospitals in the capital where cases are surging.

People in Metro Manila -- the national capital region -- and four neighbouring provinces will have to stay home for another week unless they are essential workers, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

The announcement came as the number of new infections for a single day hit a record high of 12,576, taking the country's caseload to more than 784,000, including over 13,400 deaths.

More contagious variants of the virus and poor compliance with health protocols have been blamed for the surge in recent weeks.

"We call on local governments to tighten enforcement of our quarantine measures and confront people who fail to follow minimum health standards," Roque said.

Independent research group OCTA said the week-long enhanced community quarantine imposed on March 29 was showing signs of slowing the spread of the virus, "but we're not there yet".

The spike has swamped many hospitals, with reports of people driving for hours around the sprawling capital looking for a facility that can treat their sick loved ones.

To boost capacity, the health department said modular tents were being delivered to hospitals across Metro Manila with the help of the World Health Organization and the UN children fund UNICEF.

"Volunteer" health workers from other regions where virus transmission rates were low would be deployed to hospitals in the capital in the coming weeks, it added.

Under the restrictions affecting a fifth of the country's population, church services and other mass gatherings are banned and a 6:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew is in force.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and other essential businesses are allowed to operate, and outdoor exercise is permitted.

A previous months-long lockdown crippled the Philippine economy, cost millions of jobs and left many households hungry.

The sluggish rollout of vaccines and poor contact tracing have fuelled criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte's government, which has been accused of bungling its response to the pandemic.

As of Thursday, 760,938 health workers had received their first dose, the health department said.

The government said previously it aims to finish inoculating 1.7 million health workers by mid-April.

"Those who can take the vaccine must have themselves vaccinated now," Roque said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Poor Metro Manila Philippines March Church From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

17 minutes ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17 minutes ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

18 minutes ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

19 minutes ago

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

19 minutes ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.