Philippines' GDP growth leads ASEAN at 7.6 pct in 2022

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Philippine economy expanded by 7.6 percent in 2022 after logging 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the fastest among the emerging economies in the ASEAN region, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday.

PSA head Dennis Mapa told a press conference that the 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth is the highest since 1976.

The sectors which contributed the most to the growth were wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, manufacturing and construction.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the 7.6-percent growth is the fastest among the countries in ASEAN that have released the Q4 data.

The pandemic risk management and the easing of mobility restrictions have created a positive economic outlook, boosting economic activity and creating more jobs despite external headwinds, he said.