Philippines' inflation rate eases to 6.1 pct in May

MANILA, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:Year-on-year inflation in the Philippines slowed further to 6.1 percent in May from 6.6 percent in April due to lower transport and food costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

"This is the fourth consecutive month of deceleration in the headline inflation in the country," PSA head Dennis Mapa told a news conference.

The PSA data showed inflation rate in May 2022 was still lower at 5.4 percent. The average inflation rate from January to May this year stood at 7.5 percent.

Mapa said the main drivers that pulled down the inflation rate in May were transport, which declined to -0.5 percent from 2.6 percent in April; food and non-alcoholic beverages, which dropped to 7.4 percent from 7.9 percent in April; and restaurants and accommodation services, which slowed to 8.3 percent from 8.6 percent in the previous month.