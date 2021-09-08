Philippines inflation rises to 4.9 pct in August

MANILA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Year-on-year headline inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 4.9 percent in August, up from 4.0 percent in July, driven by increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

The August inflation rate is the highest inflation recorded since January 2019, PSA head Dennis Mapa said in an online briefing, noting that the Philippines' average inflation from January to August stood at 4.4 percent.

"The higher annual increment mainly brought about the uptrend in the country's inflation in the index of the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.5 percent during the month, from 4.9 percent in July," he said.

Excluding selected food and energy items, Mapa said the core inflation also jumped to 3.3 percent in August, from 2.9 percent in the previous month.