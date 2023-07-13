Open Menu

Philippines Launches Green Lanes To Lure Foreign Investors

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Philippines launches green lanes to lure foreign investors

MANILLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Philippines on Thursday officially launched the "green lanes" to improve the country's investment climate and boost the flow of foreign direct investments into the country.

In February, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos issued an executive order creating green lanes in government offices to facilitate materializing investments.

"I am confident that the green lanes will pave the way for the realization of many pledges that we have had, including those that I have personally received while abroad, ensuring that they will bear fruit for our people and our nation," Marcos said at the launch.

Marcos said the executive order strengthens market competition and reduces barriers to investment.

The executive order mandates all government offices, including the local government units, to expedite the processes involved in issuing permits, licenses, and certifications required to implement investments.

Related Topics

Philippines February Market All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

9 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

11 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

11 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

11 hours ago
Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

11 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

11 hours ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

11 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

11 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

12 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous