UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 1,009 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Philippines logs 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

MANILA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,051,754.

The country's Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 18,035, while 23 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the country's death toll to 64,944.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 368 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.8 million people.

Related Topics

Died Manila Philippines From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

30 minutes ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

32 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITBâ€™s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITBâ€™s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.