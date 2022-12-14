Philippines logs 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

MANILA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,051,754.

The country's Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 18,035, while 23 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the country's death toll to 64,944.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 368 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.8 million people.