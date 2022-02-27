UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 1,038 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 3,661,049

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Philippines logs 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,661,049

MANILA, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,038 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,661,049.

The DOH said 51 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 56,401.

Of the new deaths, the DOH added that 11 died this year, with the rest last year.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dropped to 52,961 from Saturday's 53,934. The country's positivity rate dropped to 5 percent from 5.3 percent the previous day.

The DOH has reported under 2,000 new cases for nine straight days as the wave of infections triggered by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which peaked in mid-January, was ebbing.

