Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,638,345

MANILA, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 10,623 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,638,345.

The death toll climbed to 28,673 after 247 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The daily caseload and death toll are both the highest since April.

Strict lockdown restrictions are in place in Metro Manila beginning Friday to curb the infection surge driven by the highly infectious Delta variant spreading in the capital and other parts of the country.

The Philippines has detected 450 cases linked to the fast-spreading Delta variant, many locally acquired. Nine have died.

The DOH confirmed that it has detected the Delta variant in all areas in Metro Manila, home to over 13 million people, and in nine out of 17 regions in the country.

"All areas in Metro Manila have a positive two-week growth rate," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online briefing.

The two-week hard lockdown is a way to delay the spread of the virus and the variants of concern, and allow hospitals to prepare and increase the capacity for local health systems, Vergeire added.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 16 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Aside from the Delta variant, the Philippines has also detected 2,093 Alpha and 2,362 Beta coronavirus strains since it started genome sequencing early this year.

The government is ramping up the vaccination while on lockdown. The Philippines, which aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year, has fully vaccinated over 10 million.