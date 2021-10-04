UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 10,748 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 2.6 Mln

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Philippines logs 10,748 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.6 mln

MANILA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,748 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,604,040.

The DOH also reported that 61 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 38,828.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference that the country's case fatality rate has dropped, while the number of severe and critical COVID-19 cases had increased the past few days.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila showed a slow downward trend, with reported cases decreasing by 28 percent compared to the previous week.

She called for vigilance amid the decline in cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The country has administered over 46 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 21.8 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

Related Topics

Metro Died Rosario Manila Philippines January 2020 From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

12 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

42 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.