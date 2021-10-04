Philippines logs 10,748 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.6 mln

MANILA, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,748 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,604,040.

The DOH also reported that 61 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 38,828.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference that the country's case fatality rate has dropped, while the number of severe and critical COVID-19 cases had increased the past few days.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila showed a slow downward trend, with reported cases decreasing by 28 percent compared to the previous week.

She called for vigilance amid the decline in cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The country has administered over 46 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 21.8 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.